(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Funding requests for Pennsylvania community projects have been finalized for the commonwealth.

According to a release, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) has announced his 2024 Community Project Funding (CPF) requests, totaling more than $18.7 million.

The projects will be included in the upcoming budget process by the House Appropriations Committee. Rep. Kelly received 37 applications from across the 16th Congressional District.

He noted that the funding comes out of taxpayers’ pockets and will give Pennsylvanians a well-deserved return on their investment.

“One of the biggest needs we have seen across Western Pennsylvania is more funding for our local volunteer fire departments. We are continuing to support true, physical infrastructure that makes our communities stronger and more vibrant places to live,” Rep. Kelly said. “I’ve been proud to deliver more than $33 million in Community Project Funding over the last two years on top of nearly $50 million for two major BUILD Grants in Butler and Erie counties in 2020. We are delivering results for Western Pennsylvania.”

Erie County Community Project Funding requests:

Erie Police Department Technology Improvements – $984,400 The Erie Police Department has been investing in new equipment and technologies over the last few years. These new capabilities can result in less damage or injury for the public, faster justice for victims, and improved measurable outcomes and results that can be applied to future scenarios for further savings and improved resolution of incidents.



Erie Regional SWAT Command Vehicle – $500,000 Due to a lack of funds, Erie SWAT Team’s only equipment transport vehicle is an old ambulance that was renovated and has been used for years based on necessity. The new SWAT vehicle will provide the Erie SWAT Team with the necessary resources such as modern features, power functions and integrated countertops.



Erie Wastewater Treatment Plant Chlorination Disinfection Reliability – $1,476,150 A new system for the Erie Wastewater Treatment Plant will be more energy efficient and use modern, less-labor-intensive technologies.



Hershey Road Water Booster Station Infrastructure Improvements – $250,000 This project would fund a vital component of Summit Township Water Authority’s distribution system by replacing the aged infrastructure. The Booster Pump station project promotes efficient management of water resources and protects the health and safety of the surrounding citizens.



Union City Borough & Police Department City Building Improvement: Phase 2 – $154,000 The Union City Borough is in need of larger publicly accessible meeting spaces for both the Police Department and the Borough. This project will provide rehabilitation of the 137-year-old city building.



Crawford County Community Project Funding requests:

Hayfield Central Hose Company Upgrade and Refurbishment – $250,000 The department provides emergency medical and fire services not only to Hayfield Township and the surrounding communities of Cussewago and Summerhill Townships, but they also respond to emergency calls on a 12-mile section of Interstate 79 between Meadville and Edinboro. The fire department relies entirely on donations and fundraising, which has worked to maintain the deteriorating station. This project would significantly upgrade the truck room, main hall, meeting room, and offices with which these brave men and women work.



