Class is almost back in session, and a supply drive for 16 Community Schools kicked off Friday with the mission of breaking non-academic barriers.

The Community Schools drive “Supplies for Success” with United Way of Erie County focuses on ensuring equal opportunities of success for all students.

The marketing and communications manager of the organization said the goal of the drive is to get school supplies directly to students so they can start the school year off on the right foot. He said the needed supplies include bookbags, notebooks, pencils, and earbuds for Chromebooks — but also non-traditional items.

“Safety of our students is paramount, so we encourage from the school supplies, the traditional school supplies such as notebooks, pens, and pencils, but also hand sanitizer, so we can make sure that the learning space for the students is good to go,” said Donnie Hatheway, marketing and communications manager, United Way of Erie County.

The drive began Friday and runs until next Friday, July 28. For more information on how to donate head over to the United Way’s website here.