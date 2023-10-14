Families were invited to have some early Halloween fun Saturday morning. Community Shelter Services and Kiwanis Club hosted their third annual Bubbles, Books, and Boo.

Erie Otters and fire responders attended to interact with families while playing games and activities.

The Aktion Club, a group of adults with disabilities within Kiwanis, assisted and handed out candy.

One member said one of the focuses of the Aktion Club is to teach them that they can give back.

“It does help them make more connections within the community, even sometimes find a job. A lot of them have found jobs through meeting people at events like this and qualifying for employment at different places within Erie,” said Yvonne Atkinson, member, Kiwanis Club.

At the end of the event, each child had the chance to win a brand new bike.