A one-of-a-kind sport took place in North East Saturday. Competitors from as far as Alabama gathered to compete in the Dryland Challenge.

One thing is for sure, it takes a lot of training and upkeep to be able to compete in this race.

“No matter how long that you’ve been in sled dog racing every race you go to you learn something from somebody,” said Sherla Olmstead, dog handler, North East Dryland Challenge.

The Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club hosted the Dryland Challenge at the Eaton Reservoir in North East Saturday.

It’s basically a sled dog race with no snow. Dogs train for months to pull and assist their owners with canicross, carts, bikes, and scooters.

“It’s a great location just for pretty much in the center of various markets where people would come to race sled dogs,” said Ronald Klepadlo, organizer of the North East Dryland Challenge. “The beautiful trail right around the reservoir here. Safe, wide. Easy for the pro teams and good first-time racers.”

With 103 entries, about 75 mushers from 14 states and Canada came to compete.

The race is governed by the rules of the National Sled Dog Racing Association.

“People have to make their start times on time. They leave a starting shoot at a certain time. They have to cross the finish line they have to have the right equipment,” said Meredith Michener, race marshal, North East Dryland Challenge.

Klepadlo and Michener recently returned from Spain after competing in a championship to represent the United States.

Both, along with other racers agree that their dogs are not just dogs, but they’re family. One of the racers from Michigan said it’s not about the finish, but it’s about the journey.

After some light training, I was put to the test and as many of the racers would describe, it’s a thrill of a lifetime.

“If you love dogs and you got a dog with energy and they like to pull then this is a sport to look into,” Michener said. “It’s just a great thing to do with your best four-legged friend.”