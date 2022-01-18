Congrats! JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com News Director Emeritus Lou Baxter to be honored with Clifford Award this February

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com News Director Emeritus Lou Baxter has been announced as one of four recipients of the 2022 Clifford Awards.

The Clifford Awards honor remarkable lifetime and professional excellence and incredible business and community support. Celebrating what’s good in the world. Ordinary people doing extraordinary things, according to Community Cup Charity.

Other 2022 recipients include Jack Martin, co-owner of Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Robin Weunski, co-owner of The Pittsburgh Inn, and the ERIE SeaWolves. The CLIFFORD Awards reception will take place on February 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Room 33 Speakeasy in Erie. The reception will include food and refreshments for ticket holders. The 2022 Clifford Awards is presented by Community Cup Charity.

“We received two-hundred and fifty-three nominations this year for consideration to be presented with a rare CLIFFORD Award,” said Dan Steen, USMC veteran, golf instructor and coach, and board member of Community Cup Charity. Our region is blessed to have this excellent caliber of awardees,” he added.

Community Cup Charity is a nonprofit, 501 © 3, IRS tax-exempt organization that supports local veterans, mental health, and educational initiatives. Community Cup Charity advises not-for-profit organizations with their marketing, communications and fund development.

Robin Weunski, an Army mom, has been assembling and shipping more than 2,000 packages and cards each year for 15 years to 2,000 soldiers stationed away from home, most oversees in combat areas, according to Community Cup Charity. To help create awareness, Robin started a yearly “Support Our Troops Week” in September 2010.

“Robin is being presented The CLIFFORD Award for “ACTA NON VERBA” – Deeds, not words,” stated Jim Martin, retired strategic planning executive and board chair of Community Cup Charity.

Former News Director with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Lou Baxter is known in many circles as “Mr. Integrity” of news editors and broadcasters in the industry, according to Community Cup Charity. For nearly 50 years, the veteran broadcast journalist has enjoyed reporting stories from the White House and Capitol Hill; interviewing presidents, governors, celebrities, and local officials. Lou also reported from Hawaii on the 50th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

“Lou Baxter, alias Mike Shoop, is being presented The CLIFFORD Award for Vitam Impendere Vero – Dedicate your life to truth,” stated Jim Martin.

Jack Martin is owner, supervisor and funeral director at Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Community Cup Charity reports Martin is a workaholic for his business, his community, and his family. For Jack, his business is a ministry.

Known for his public speaking and teaching skills, Jack developed and presents his award winning “Death and Dying” and “The Embalming Table” programs, which includes a riveting drug addiction and drug abuse segment to area high school students. He was asked to address Pennsylvania House of Representatives, the Senate and Governor on his programs where he made specific and clear recommendations to the state’s population’s drug use problem. Jack and his programs were featured nationally in the Bloomberg Report.

Jack has directly raised over $23 million for local and regional higher education institutions. He regularly draws on these professional experiences to help numerous not-for-profit groups succeed with their fundraising efforts.

“Jack Martin is being presented The CLIFFORD Award for DUCTUS EXEMPLO – Lead by Example,” stated Al Kunz, manager with Value Home Center and board secretary, Community Cup Charity.

The Erie SeaWolves is the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Detroit Tigers.

According to the Community Cup Charity, the SeaWolves provide quality, family entertainment with 69 scheduled homes games from April to September at Erie’s UPMC Park. Over 250 Erie SeaWolves have went on to play Major League Baseball including Justin Verlander (2011 American League MVP) and dozens of All-Stars like Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suárez, and Curtis Granderson. Quality baseball is just part of the game day experience. With buzzworthy promotions, awe-inspiring fireworks, and award-winning food, a SeaWolves game at UPMC Park is a fun time out for die-hard fans and first-timers too.

Under team owner Fernando Aguirre, the team strives to enhance the quality of life in northwest Pennsylvania. In 2015, the SeaWolves received the Times Publishing Company’s Commitment to Erie Award for Community Service. The SeaWolves Community Fund annually contributes more than $250,000 in goods, services and monetary donations to area causes.

UPMC Park, home of the SeaWolves, recently debuted over $16 million in new and renovated amenities for fans and players. The team received Ballpark Digest’s 2021 Promotion of the Year Award, honoring the top promotion in professional baseball.

The Erie SeaWolves are being presented The CLIFFORD CORNERSTONE Award for Business and Community. “The Cornerstone of something is the monumental part of it upon which its existence, success, or truth depends. Our ERIE SeaWolves are of prime importance, a rock upon (a home plate on) which the weight of ERIE transformation also rests,” stated Doug Luthringer, USMC veteran and founder and owner of thefastmall, and Community Cup Board member.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For ticket information and event sponsorships for the 2022 Clifford Awards visit communitycupcharity.org. You can also contact any volunteer board member or event volunteer committee member.

Previous local honorees include WICU-TV 12, ERIE News Now, Gary Drapcho and Mike Ruzzi.