Satisfying your sweet tooth can help raise funds for the Barber National Institute this weekend.

To make that happen, Connie’s Ice Cream has decided to donate a portion of their sales on July 16 and July 17 to the institute.

The catch is you need to stop in between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on those days.

The vice president of treasury management for the nonprofit said they have a specific need for the funds.

“One of the big projects this year is to renovate our pool, it is in dire need of repairs and renovations. We’re going to use the proceeds to help with that final project,” said Patrick Barber, Vice President of Treasury Management at Barber National Institute.

As part of the fundraiser, Your Weather Authority’s Tom Atkins and Tom DiVecchio were on hand, scooping for a good cause.