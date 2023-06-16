Music, food, even chainsaws. The Corry Block Party is underway.

The event is presented by the YMCA of Corry. It features vendors, food, and live free music.

The highlight of the Corry Block Party is the Bear Hollow Carvers. Each day of the festival, the carvers are working on chainsaw art.

The art they create will be auctioned off this weekend. In the end, the event aims to have a little something for everyone.

“We just want to invite everyone to come down this weekend. It’s a great time. As Cherie said, there’s a ton of vendors. We have live entertainment every night, which is free. So, bring your family. It’s a great time to have in Corry,” said Ed O’Brien, CEO of YMCA Corry.

The block party runs through June 18, live music performances are each night. The auctions will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.