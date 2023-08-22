(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Singers from across the nation again will compete to earn their shot at the limelight, and Pennsylvanians can audition beginning Wednesday.

ABC’s American Idol is set to return for another season. Streaming auditions are now underway across the country. Residents of Pennsylvania can audition starting Aug. 23.

These are live, virtual auditions. They offer a chance to follow in the footsteps of former idol winners Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and season 21 winner Iam Tongi.

To take your chance at fame, sign up on this website.