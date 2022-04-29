Country Fair has launched its 4th annual nonprofit giving program.

In total, the program has raised more than $400,000 for local charities. Last year, more than $140,000 was raised for five local nonprofits.

This year, the County Fair Cares program selected another five nonprofit organizations.

All Erie County Country Fair locations will have at least one pump designated as the “charity pump.” This program will start May 1 and ends October 31.

This year, the local charities include:

The Erie City Mission

ANNA Shelter

Grady’s Decision

Women’s Care Center of Erie

Multicultural Community Resource Center

“Our mission at County Fair is three deals, is to support our team members, is to support our customers in the community. We feel it’s really important to have a strong community, and we want to be part of making Erie a strong and a great place to live and work,” said Paul Rankin, Country Fair.

“We’re able to help serve them for 5 years. So to be able to make that connection with them and to be able to have the support of the community and Country Fair is really humbling,” said Katie Kretz, Multicultural Community Resource Center.