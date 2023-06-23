If you would like to take a trip “down under” to explore Australia and support animal care and operations at the Erie Zoo, now is your chance.

The Mane Event, which is taking place on Saturday, is for zoo lovers who are 21 years old and older, where the zoo crew does all sorts of special things for one night only.

There are exclusive animal encounters, behind-the-scenes tours, live bands and 20 local restaurants will be in attendance.

“We’re going to have a new band, we haven’t had a new band in a while. They’re going to bring a new exciting energy. They are Chicago-based and we’re also going to have fire dancers. That’s something that I’m really looking forward to seeing,” said Kylie Kaspick, marketing and events co-coordinator at the Erie Zoo.

This event will go on rain or shine and was formally known as GalaPaZooZa. Kaspick explained that every year, the zoo tries to bring a new element.

“This year, we’re doing ‘down under’ so we’re celebrating our Australian animals. So there will be little Australia themes throughout the zoo,” Kaspick added.

She continued, “Each year we’ve been thematically celebrating different continents in different countries where we have animals that are present from the Erie Zoo so we can highlight them and give them a nice little spotlight.”

After a three-year hiatus due to the avian influenza, the Lorikeet exhibit is making a comeback and being highlighted during the event.

“It’s so amazing to see people connecting with these animals and that’s what we’re all about. It’s bringing these animals that you can’t find out in Erie, Pennsylvania and connecting them to these people and understanding why we’re here, why we exist and why we’re fighting for conservation,” said Kaspick.

There are still some tickets available. You can buy some for yourself on the zoo’s website.