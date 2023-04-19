The Crime Victim Center is continuing to spread awareness of child abuse and sexual assault with members of the Erie community.

The Center took their efforts to Luther Memorial Academy, Tony and Guy Hairdressing Academy and Great Lakes Institute of Technology to make a teal “Human Ribbon,” with teal being the official color of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

A teacher of Luther Memorial Academy said the event helped bring awareness to abuse that is unfortunately taking place in the world and our community.

“It means to me like really symbolic because this stuff does happen and it’s sad that it does. It’s really nice that we’re able to bring awareness and have the community that can help bring awareness to it,” said Bella Alanic, eighth-grade student at Luther Memorial Academy.

A school staff member said all 93 students in the school participated in the human ribbon with students in kindergarten through eighth grade.