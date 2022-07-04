A beautiful day at Presque Isle State Park brought groups of people out to celebrate Independence Day.

Fontaine Glenn was live in the newsroom with more.

It was a beautiful day to celebrate the Fourth of July, and there were lots of visitors at Presque Isle taking in the sun and enjoying time with friends and family.

It’s a tradition that has continued through multiple generations. Family and friends from Erie and all over the country enjoyed Presque Isle this Fourth of July.

“It’s very impromptu, it comes together at the last minute. There’s no big plans and everybody just shows up, brings some food… enjoys each other’s company, and catches up. As the families have grown we’ve spread out far and wide,” said Paul Lorei, Erie resident.

While this family continues their own tradition with breakfast and lunch on the beach.

“Yes, they love it. I love it too. I feel like it makes the Fourth of July better to come down to the beach,” said Annie Bargielski, Erie resident.

Some groups celebrated more than 20 years of traditions of gathering together with friends and family to celebrate the Fourth of July at Presque Isle.

“We wouldn’t have these freedoms if it wasn’t for the people that came before us. So, while that’s not really overtly expressed, everybody here to a person would say ‘gosh, we really appreciate what’s gone before us,'” said Lorei.

Despite the expensive plane ticket, Frankie Stark traveled almost 2,500 miles from Los Angeles to be apart of his family’s tradition.

“We have a beautiful day here in Erie, Pennsylvania, being able to be on the beautiful Presque Isle. In Los Angeles it’s very mountainy, and rugged, and it’s very hot at all times. So being able to be on the water, and kind of enjoy it, and be with family, is a beautiful thing,” said Frankie Stark, Presque Isle State Park visitor.

Stark who lives in LA now says he hopes one day when he has a family of his own he can continue the tradition of coming back home to Presque Isle on the Fourth of July.