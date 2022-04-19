A popular bus service that stopped running during the pandemic is coming back.

The Cultural Loop offers free bus service on State Street Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. through midnight.

The bus stops at various cultural sites every half hour with free parking at EMTA headquarters at E. 14th and French streets, and also at the Intermodal Center at 208 E. Bayfront Pkwy.

“EMTA could not be more proud to provide this service to get people to go to these places, and to avoid the downtown weekend traffic in that congested area,” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO, EMTA.

The project, a partnership with EMTA and the Philharmonic, gets underway April 30, just in time for the Philharmonic’s Star Wars concert.