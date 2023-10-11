(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s your last chance to catch a spooky thriller at the All An Act Theater this weekend.

The last shows for “The Cat and The Canary” will premiere on Oct.13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the door or online.

The premise: an eccentric millionaire gathers his heirs 20 years after his death for the reading of his will. What follows is a night full of scares, betrayal, and murder. Join us for a great classic bit of horror with a top-notch classic to life.

All An Act Theater is located at 652 West 17th Street (17th & Poplar Street). For additional information, you can contact the theater by going online, calling 814-450-8553 or 814-449-6554 or by emailing Director@allanact.net.