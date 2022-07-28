Folks had a chance to get a sweet treat on Thursday while helping an important cause.

Dairy Queen restaurants all across the country hosted “Miracle Treat Day” on July 28.

For every Blizzard sold, a portion of the money goes towards the Children’s Miracle Network at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

This will help the NICU babies and the pediatric patients at the hospital.

“We help children at Saint Vincent Hospital regardless of their families’ ability to pay, so any additional money that we raise for the families and the patients at the hospital help offset the cost for them as well as ease the journey into life a little bit better for the babies,” said Emily Vommaro, Children’s Miracle Network.

The Dairy Queen on Pine Avenue is giving 100% of the proceeds to the network.