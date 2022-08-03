The 56th annual Dan Rice Days begins this week in Girard.

The Girard Borough office was busy preparing for the event on August 3; vendors were setting up tables and the office will be accepting registration for the photo contest from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will kick off on Thursday, August 4 at 11 a.m. with a full day of activities.

The event is all about remembering Dan Rice, who lived in Girard. Rice was known for his circus shows where he would showcase animals on Main Street.

Throughout the event, there will be live music, a photo contest, craft and vendor stations, and plenty of delicious food to choose from. There will also be a parade on Saturday, August 6.

“A lot of people come home, they actually have high school reunions at this time during Dan Rice Days. It attracts a lot of families and a lot of friends back to Girard to have this celebration. It’s very meaningful on many levels,” said Rob Stubenbort, Girard Borough Manager.

The event will go until August 7, 2022.

For more information about the 2022 Dan Rice Days event in Girard, click here.