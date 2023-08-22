As the community mourns the loss of a North East firefighter, local agencies are coming together to honor 53-year-old Shawn Giles.

They’re also highlighting the dangers that first responders face on a daily basis and how reckless drivers should be held accountable.

First responders, police officers and community members gathered at Fuller Hose Company in North East to honor Shawn Giles, who passed away Sunday after being struck on Route 20.

Giles was directing traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle accident when a speeding vehicle hit him.

This tragedy draws attention to the dangers of reckless and/or distracted driving.

“When you’re out there working, more often than not you do see people on their phones, trying to take pictures of the accident and totally not paying attention to what’s in front of them. I think sometimes people fail to see the consequences,” said Captain Chris Skrekla, Fuller Hose Company.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged 41-year-old Dawann Simmons with homicide by vehicle.

Simmons also faces charges for driving without a license. He’s being held at Erie County Prison on a $200,000 bond. State police continue to investigate.

Captain Reese of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E said this tragedy will have a lasting impact.

“It’s going to take time. It’s going to hurt the department, it’s going to hurt all the first responders and it’s going to hurt this community for years to come. For a loss like this, it’s devastating to everyone, and we’ll do our best to support each other through the entire process,” said Capt. Reese.

The funeral for Giles will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, at Gravel Pit Park. Calling hours will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The funeral service will follow afterward.