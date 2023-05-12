(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Calling all walkers! The ALS Association has announced the date for the 2023 Erie Walk to Defeat ALS along with two other walks in western Pennsylvania.

With May being ALS Awareness Month, the association is inviting everyone to help join the fight by registering for one of the Walk to Defeat ALS events in Erie, Johnstown and Pittsburgh.

This year’s walk is set to take place on Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at UPMC Park with check-ins starting at 8 a.m. Participants can register as individuals or as a group. All funds raised from Walk to Defeat ALS events directly support efforts for research, treatment programs and patient care.

“The Erie Walk started so small. It was part of a larger walk involving 40 other nonprofit organizations. But I’m thrilled to say that it became so successful and sustainable that it is now a walk all its own and really helping to make transformational progress for ALS in the Erie and the northern Pennsylvania region,” said Merritt Spier, territory executive for the ALS Association.

In addition to the walk, the ALS Association is also partnering with the Erie SeaWolves for ALS Awareness Night at UPMC Park on June 8 to kick off their regional Walk to Defeat ALS season.

While it’s more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a progressive motor neuron disease, which gradually robs affected people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe. It has no known cause or cure and patients typically only live two to five years after being diagnosed.

To register for the Erie walk, make a donation or learn more information, check out the ALS Association website.