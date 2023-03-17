(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — JET 24/FOX 66 anchor David Belmondo has been battling a cancer diagnosis, and now his family has established a GoFundMe page with an update on his struggle.

Dave last anchored the “Good Morning Erie” morning show on JET 24 on Jan. 30. He also anchors the FOX 66 morning show and the noon newscasts. During Dave’s absence, the station has received countless phone calls, emails and messages from viewers offering their well wishes to the longtime anchor. Despite the diagnosis, Dave’s illness had remained private for more than a month.

On March 8, Dave publicly announced his cancer diagnosis in a written statement: “This is a difficult conversation, but I want to share my story. I haven’t been feeling well for a while and recent tests revealed I have cancer. I’m receiving the best Erie care possible and plan on beating it. The support of our viewers has been comforting and just what I need to get through this. Thank you for all your positive thoughts. I’ll see you soon!”

A GoFundMe page for Dave was started on March 14. The page specifies that Dave has been diagnosed with both leukemia and lymphoma cancer.

The GoFundMe page has a goal of $3,500, and donations will be used to help cover Dave’s medical costs and home care assistance.

Dave joined the JET 24 team in October 2003. He spent the previous 10 years at the CBS affiliate in Erie before moving on to JET 24/FOX 66.

Dave started his media career in radio in 1976.