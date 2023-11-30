Looking for some holiday magic this evening? You may want to head over to the Watson-Curtze Mansion!

The 15,000-square-foot mansion built in the 1890s on Millionaire Row is decked out for the holidays and on display for the public starting Thursday.

You can expect to see the mantles of more than a dozen fireplaces decorated along more than 20 beautifully adorned Christmas trees.

Hagen History Center project manager Pam Parker said it’s all in the Victorian details.

“You won’t find a house this big, this decorated pretty much anywhere. I mean you would definitely have to go out of Erie. We love to do this every year. Out volunteers did this with the help of Stephanie Hunt, Copper Carriage and you have to look everywhere — you have to look down, you have to look up because there’s something everywhere,” said Parker.

Victorian Holidays takes place at the mansion through Jan. 6. Admission is just $2 on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Children 6 years old and under are always free.