For those who have a sweet tooth, ice cream season is just around the corner!

Opening day for Denny’s Ice Cream Stand, along with other shops around the region, is Friday, April 1, and Denny’s has been preparing for this day for about three weeks.

The owners have trained new staff and said they’re prepared for a great season. This year, the ice cream stand wanted to put a new spin on its menu.

“Basically, we’re going to do a chalkboard special every day — have three new items that we bring in either the stuff we already have or something that we don’t have like new items. So there will be new sundaes, new food specials every day,” said Nate Stuck, general manager, Denny’s Ice Cream Stand.

The ice cream shop is expecting to see new and familiar faces, despite rain being in the forecast.