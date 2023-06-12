This Friday, June 16, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will celebrate its annual Founder’s Day.

Each year, our station selects a local nonprofit to back and dedicates its resources to raising awareness for that group. This year, we are teaming up with the American Cancer Society and its upcoming Relay for Life event.

Viewers are invited to visit our station at 8455 Peach Street on June 16 as we will have crafting stations and blank luminaria bags available. It’s an opportunity for everybody to participate in the upcoming American Cancer Society event.

“They’ll be able to come and do those luminaria bags, that we will actually go ahead and set up at the relay event as well. So they can come and fill out the luminaria bags and then come to relay the next week and actually see them displayed for everybody to see,” said Nikki Carey, senior development manager.

Relay for Life has been held in Erie County for 30 years. This year, the event will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. It will be at the Highmark Amphitheater.

More information is available at yourerie.com/join-jet-24-fox-66-to-support-american-cancer-societys-relay-for-life/.