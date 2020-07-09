Destination PA- Fallingwater

We have been traveling across Pennsylvania this summer and this week’s stop takes us to a world renowned site in Fayette County.

Traveling down a windy back road in Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands, you’ll come upon an extraordinary sight, a crown jewel of American architecture.

“Fallingwater was designed in 1935 by the American architect, Frank Lloyd Wright for the Kaufmann family of Pittsburgh.” said Justin Gunther, Director and Vice President of the Western PA Conservancy.

This was the Kaufmann Family Sanctuary from the smog of Pittsburgh for decades. Today, it’s purpose is much the same, drawing tens of thousands of visitores each year.

“It’s a symbol of people’s harmonious relationship with nature and how through design and through art you can live in harmony with nature.” Gunther said.

While open to the public, to see Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpiece, you must purchase a ticket and wear a mask. Tours are available from staff members who have dedicated their lives to its preservation.

“I’ve been here for over 30 years, and I still discover new things. Sometimes it is just standing in a new spot or a weather change, or a shadow, someone asking a question that I haven’t thought of before. So, it is very exciting to learn and discover new things. It never becomes boring or old.” said Denise Miner, Public Tour Manager.

Whether you are young or old, a fan of the arts, history, or the outdoors, Fallingwater appeals to all. And it’s within a day’s drive from anywhere in the Keystone State.

“This is something that we, in the Commonwealth in Pennsylvania should take a lot of pride in that we have this acclaimed, internationally known building, and I think all Pennsylvanians should come to see it.” Miner said.

If you want to come check out where nature and architecture become one, you can come to Fallingwater every day except Wednesdays. They are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, you can head to FallingWater.com