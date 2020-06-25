Destination PA- Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

Beginning this week, JET 24 Action News is beginning a new feature that will air every Thursday on Good Morning Erie and on JET 24 Action News at 5:30. The feature is called “Destination PA.” and it is our way of helping you make the most of your summer without having to leave the state.

This week, we are heading to Dauphin County, where the Buffalo roam at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park.

“This is Lake Tobias Wildlife Park here in Northern Dauphin County. It actually started as a hobby. My father, back in the late 1950s, early 1960s opened up to the public to let people come in to take a look at the animals.” said Ern Tobias, Generator Curator and Director of Park Operations.

This business has everything from bison to fallow deer, elk to giraffes.

“We usually do bus tours out in the field where we have the larger animals. They stop at each of the species of animals and we tell them a little bit about them and you get to hand feed a lot of them.” Tobias said.

The bus tours stalled for a while during the pandemic.

“We had to make a few different changes this year for COVID-19 and our major change is that we have our safari tour in a drive-through instead.” said Jan Tobias-Kieffer, Director of Public Relations and Marketing.

The safari scenes feature 450 plus animals.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful. It’s so nice we get to drive through this.” said Cathy, a visitor from New York.

Drivers can also park and walk through the zoo for more animal kingdom surprises.

“The petting zoo is open. You can pet, you can feed, you can purchase food in there as well.” Jan Tobias said.

“We got to see a lot of big things, zebras, giraffes, a good variety of stuff and some outdoor time. That’s much needed.” said Mary Gergis, a visitor at Lake Tobias.

“We love that they get to see the animals. It’s not expensive.” said Hilary Debardeleben, Visitor at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park. “It’s a small zoo. It’s really intimate and they get to get real close.”

The cost is $7 per person for ages 3 and up for the drive through safari. $8 per person for a walk about ticket which includes the zoo.

For more information, you can check out the Lake Tobias website by clicking here.