EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time.

“The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.

Tucked away in Cresco, Monroe County off Paradise Valley Road you’ll find the mountain creek riding stables, a barn that’s brought horseback riding to the Poconos since 1993.

“I’ve had customers here that have looked at me and said, ‘I’ve been riding here for the last 21 years.’ So that’s one of the best things being a family-owned and operated, we stay connected to the community,” said Sasha Hernandez, the assistant manager at Mountain Creek Riding Stables.

The stable is open seven days a week all year long, offering group trail rides through the creek, as well as private trail and wagon rides.

The Mountain Creek Riding Stable has 32 horses, providing the needs for all riders. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert.

Guests who saddle up begin with a demonstration on how to properly ride and care for their horse before taking off on the trail.

“We adjust everything, we adjust all the stir-ups. We make sure that you are comfortable on there, make sure that our horses are comfortable, and then when we get you out, we’re talking to you the whole entire ride. We’re making sure that it’s a lot of fun,” Mascia told Eyewitness News.

Those who come for the experience leave with a new love of nature and a four-legged friend.

“It brings back to reconnect with the world while disconnecting from the world at the same time. To open up and show that out here, we are one of the secret gems that you would never know unless you end up driving by or you heard from someone else,” Hernandez explained.