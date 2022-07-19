DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Behind the Pennsylvania State Police academy in Dauphin County is the Pennsylvania State Police Museum, covering 117 years of history of the first uniformed organization of its kind in the United States.

The museum has artifacts that include the infamous Thompson submachine gun used by Al Capone, history from the Camp Hill prison riot, the 666 lottery fix in 1980, and a section honoring K9 Omar, the only animal in State Police history that’s been awarded the Medal of Valor.

Colby, whose father is a State Trooper in the Pittsburgh area, visited the museum to learn about the organization’s history.

“Looking at the uniforms and mannequins looking how it’s progressed over the years, things they’ve worn the different ways they’ve different ways they’ve trained the cadets so many pictures and mannequin showing the history, it’s very interesting.”

Children visiting the museum can also try on State Police uniforms and hats during their visit. There are also tours of both the museum and the State Police training facility.

Carol Blake visited the museum from Florida and said she was overwhelmed by the exhibits.

“I think in light of what’s happening in the world today, that it’s an opportunity, and don’t miss an opportunity to just stop and see a little bit more about the police, what they do and how they serve and how they have helped and how they continue to help to this day so I think it’s just a museum not to be missed it’s great.”

The museum’s hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. a Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is $7 for adults, $4 for students 6-18, and children 5 and under are free.

Guided tours for adults are $10, $5 for children, and free for those under 5.

The museum can be reached by calling 717-534-0565.