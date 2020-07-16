Destination PA – Ricketts Glen State Park

If you ever wish to go for a hike that includes not 1, not 2, but 22 waterfalls in a single trip, then Ricketts Glen State Park is a place to add to your bucket list this year!

30 north of Bloomsburg and spread across Luzerne, Columbia, and Sullivan counties lies Ricketts Glen State Park. Home to just about any outdoor activities you can imagine, there’s always something for everyone to do. We spoke to Mickey Maneval, the DCNR park ranger at Ricketts Glen on what the park has to provide.

“We offer camping, cabins, cottages, a swimming beach,” says Maneval.

At the main entrance on the mountain top, you will find the main park office where you can pick up brochures about Ricketts Glen. Then, it’s time to grab your gear and explore!

Next, we headed to the beach where we met Len Getz and his wife from Philadelphia who were staying at Ricketts Glen for the past few days.

“We’ve had a great time. Yesterday, we did the loop, the trails, the falls trails loop. we hit 17 of the waterfalls,” says Getz.

Stephanie Strouse and her family are frequent visitors to the park. For them a day at the park is just about as good as it gets. When asked what brought her to Ricketts Glen, here’s what she had planned:

“Just to get out of the house and to go swimming and eat food, “says Strouse.

After a trip to the beach, we continued on to our next stop.

“The falls trails, that’s the most popular. A lot of people come here to check out the waterfalls,” says Maneval.

Puja Patel told us she lives nearby in Berwick and was searching for a good place to hike, and Ricketts Glen was a top pick!

“We just searched for a nice hiking trail near me and this one was the best one,” says Patel.

Between the 28 miles of trails to navigate through, you can find plenty of waterways and Pennsylvania wildlife. For an easier trail, the beach trail and bear walk are recommended to venture on.

For those who are ready to take on the hiking challenge, the Cherry Run and Falls trails should be on your list.

“It’s beautiful. there are a lot of different hiking trails depending on what you want and different distances like 4 miles, 1 mile, 2 miles, so it’s a lot of activities to do around here,” says Patel.

Heading down to the waterfalls from the parking lot, you will see various falls from 10 to 40 feet. But it’s worth the effort to reach Ganoga Falls, which is a staggering 94 foot drop from top to bottom. With such a steep and rocky hike, your safety is top priority.

When it comes to the weather and the rough terrain, it’s important that you wear proper footwear before you head out on the trails, and don’t forget your camera! You’ll want to save these memories while enjoying the 13,000 acre state park.

“The lake’s beautiful, the waterfalls are phenomenal, and we’ve never been here before, so it’s just a phenomenal trip and place to go,” says Getz.

Ricketts Glen State Park is open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset. The park is free for access to the trails and beach. For more information on Ricketts Glen State Park, you can visit the DCNR section of the pa.gov website.