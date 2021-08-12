Destination Pennsylvania: Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway

JIM THORPE, Pa. (WHTM) — All aboard the bike train! The ride starts in Jim Thorpe where you board the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway with a bike and relax as the train winds 25 miles through the Lehigh Gorge. About 45-minutes later, you are dropped off in White Haven at the D&L Lehigh Gorge Trail.

“You get your bikes and then you are riding back down a little bit more of a intimate view then when you are on the train,” Reed Confer, bike manager of Pocono Biking, said. “The bike train is super cool.”

Then, the ride back to Jim Thorpe is at your own pace.

“It’s a one to two percent grade downhill the whole way so really anyone can do it. There is so much to see and do they end up stopping for picnics and waterfalls and pictures so we always say budget four to five hours to get back down,” Confer said.

If you don’t have your own bike, you can rent one from Pocono Biking. Plus, they have options for little ones, too.

“We have cabooses that we rent and you see tons of families out there,” Confer said.

Pocono Biking also offers several shuttles for those who want to bike the D&L trail. The rides range from 10 to 36 miles.

“So we drop off at a whole bunch of different locations really to fit all the various types of riders that come,” Confer said.

Buttermilk Falls, a 45-foot waterfall, is one of the stops along the D&L Trail. Another nice feature? Most of the trails are in the shade.