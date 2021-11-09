Did you get enough sleep last night? Prove it for free pastry Tuesday & Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is promoting their campaign “Donut Drive Drowsy” today (Tuesday) and Wednesday at four different locations in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

If you can prove you got seven hours of sleep or more last night, you get a free pastry.

To provide this proof, PennDOT asks that you present your sleep report from a device you use to track your sleep, such as a FitBit.

If you are one of the rested ones, you can pick up your pastry at any of these locations:

Erie County

Tipsy Bean: 2425 Peach St., Erie

Warren County

The Arbor Coffee House Café and Tea Room: 340 Pennsylvania Ave., Warren

Venango County

Clark’s Donuts: 3486 State Route 257, Seneca

Forest County

The Bear Claw Café: 307 Elm St., Tionesta

