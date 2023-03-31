Members of clergy and other leaders from the Diocese of Erie met Thursday night to discuss plans for the next few years.

Bishop Lawrence Persico said they want to involve parishioners in the diocese’s future plans. He said they are looking for feedback for the diocese’s next steps and added that they plan to update the public in their pastoral letters.

Leaders said they hope to engage the Catholic community in the years to come.

“What we are trying to do is to create more vibrant parishes. When you have people attending a church and there’s very few of them, it’s really not inspirational. What we want to do is bring people together so that there will be more participation,” said Rev. Lawrence Persico, Bishop of Erie.

Bishop Persico also said that after Easter Sunday they will present their preliminary plan for the parishes in Erie County.