Disco’s back, baby!

JET 24 Action News is a supporter of the upcoming Disco Spectacular, a fundraising event with proceeds benefitting Voices for Independence. The fun runs from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Rainbow Gardens (220 Waldameer Park Road) in Erie.

“Get your groove on with music and videos from ABBA, the Bee Gees, the Village People, and many more disco legends,” said JET 24 anchor David Belmondo.

Millennium Sound will provide a light show.

Voices for Independence is an organization dedicated to supporting people with disabilities who wish to take control of their lives. They provide resources including information, education, skills training, peer counseling and personal care attendants. The organization has been serving Northwestern Pennsylvania for more than 25 years.

Voices for Independence is located at 1432 Wilkins Road in Erie. Click here to purchase tickets.