Discover Presque Isle continues with a bicycle tour to show off the history and beauty of the park.

The 10-mile tour took them to various landmarks on the peninsula. They said it’s a great way to stay in shape as well as learn about the park.

If you drive by car, you might miss some of the beauty of the park. But when you use a bike, it gives you more of a chance to stop and take a look at things.

“There’s a lot of history at Presque Isle and unfortunately a lot of people that live here are not aware of the history. It goes way back to into the late 1700s to when the French and Indians were here,” said John Laskos of Presque Isle State Park.

For a full list of Discover Presque Isle events, head to their website here.