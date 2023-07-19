Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The week-long Discover Presque Isle event is taking over Presque Isle State Park in Erie next week.

The 29th annual Discover Presque Isle celebration runs from July 24-30 this year.

Some notable events during the annual event are the sand sculpture competition, giant bonfire, and the music stage, which will be on Beach 1 this year.

Back for 2023 — the food and art vendors. The Art in the Park & Food Truck Festival will take place Friday through Sunday.

The week is jam-packed with events for the whole family to enjoy:

DAILY BEACH YOGA/PILATES/YOGALATES | July 25-30 @ Beach 8

@ Beach 8 DISCOVER ARCHERY WITH DCNR | July 25 @ Tom Ridge Environment Center

@ Tom Ridge Environment Center UPMC SUNSET MUSIC SERIES (Week 6) | July 26 @ Beach 11

@ Beach 11 BICYCLE TOUR OF PI WITH DCNR | July 27 @ Waterworks Area Cookhouse Pavilion

@ Waterworks Area Cookhouse Pavilion ART IN THE PARK & FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL | July 28, 29 & 30 @ Beach 11

@ Beach 11 TAMARACK LIVE RAPTOR MEET & GREET | July 28 @ Tom Ridge Environmental Center Room 112

@ Tom Ridge Environmental Center Room 112 KITE BEACH ILLUMINATION | July 28 @ Sunset Point (weather dependent)

@ Sunset Point (weather dependent) SUNSET POINT KITE FLYERS | July 28 & 29 @ Sunset Point (weather dependent)

@ Sunset Point (weather dependent) PRESQUE ISLE LIGHTHOUSE ARTIST SHOWCASE | July 28 & 29 @ Presque Isle Lighthouse

@ Presque Isle Lighthouse MARQUETTE SAVINGS BANK SAND SCULPTURE COMPETITION | July 29 @ Beach 11 (no registration or entry fee required. Simply show up and start building!)

@ Beach 11 (no registration or entry fee required. Simply show up and start building!) DISCOVER PRESQUE ISLE ROCK STAGE | July 29 @ Beach 1

@ Beach 1 GIANT BEACH BONFIRE | July 29 @ Beach 1

@ Beach 1 FIRE PERFORMERS | July 29 @ Beach 1

@ Beach 1 PRESQUE ISLE HISTORY PRESENTATION ON THE BIG SCREEN | July 29 @ Tom Ridge Environmental Center

@ Tom Ridge Environmental Center PRESQUE ISLE VOLLEYBALL CHALLENGE | July 29 @ Beach 6 | CLICK TO REGISTER

@ Beach 6 | CLICK TO REGISTER PRESQUE ISLE ROTARY CLUB PANCAKE BREAKFAST | July 29 & 30 @ Rotary Pavilion

@ Rotary Pavilion LAKE ERIE CYCLEFEST SUNRISE RIDE | July 30 @ Beach 1 | CLICK TO REGISTER

@ Beach 1 | CLICK TO REGISTER BIRDING CRAFTS & ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS | July 30 @ Perry Monument Pavilion

@ Perry Monument Pavilion ARCHERY ENCOUNTERS | July 28, 29 & 30 @ Playfield next to Ranger Station

@ Playfield next to Ranger Station ADDRESS EARTH KIDS ACTIVITIES | July 28, 29 & 30 @ Beach 11 Playground Pavilion

@ Beach 11 Playground Pavilion LAGOON BY PONTOON TOURS | July 28, 29 & 30 @ Lagoons

@ Lagoons PRESQUE ISLE CANOE & BOAT RENTAL | Open Daily @ Lagoons

@ Lagoons LAKE ERIE LIGHTS OF PA | Open Daily @ Presque Isle Lighthouse

@ Presque Isle Lighthouse TOM RIDGE ENVIRONMENTAL CENTER & ERIE VISITOR CENTER | Open Daily

YELLOW BIKE RENTAL COMPANY | Open Daily @ Waterworks

@ Waterworks LADY KATE BOAT TOURS | Open Daily @ Perry Monument

Visit discoverpi.com/events/dpi for more information and a map of event locations at the park.

The event did not feature craft or artisan vendors in 2022 or 2021. The entire event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Discover Presque Isle is a free event and most of the programs are free, but donations are encouraged to support the park through Presque Isle Partnership projects.