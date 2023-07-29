A popular summer favorite was having their big finale!

Discover Presque Isle was closing their week of non-stop fun with their yearly traditions. Light fluffy hot cakes were flying off the griddle at the rotary pavilion.

The Presque Isle Rotary Club held their annual pancake breakfast.

“It’s pancakes, sausage, or bacon. You can add eggs if you want, coffee and juice,” said Lisa Graff, president elect of the Presque Isle Rotary Club.

Partial proceeds benefit the Presque Partnership and is a crowd favorite.

“What’s really fun is to see people come back year after year and watch their families grow. Sometimes we’ll have two or three generations coming down to have pancakes with us because it’s a family tradition,” Graff said.

The volunteers have a very timely process to provide you with your food the second you order it.

“After tomorrow we’ll take a couple of days off and start planning for next year. This is bigger than Christmas or any holiday you may celebrate. This is our big holiday of the year,” Graff explained.

Meanwhile down on Beach 11, Art in the Park and the Food Truck Festival was taking place with the Marquette Savings Bank sand sculpture competition.

Although there was a down pour, that didn’t stop one family from sculpting.

“The rain actually helped us because it was cracking and things like that and with the rain it actually made it so we could do more of sculpture instead of it falling apart,” Bri Curtis who competed in the sand sculpture competition.

Curtis and her team made up of her family and friends have spent the last couple of weeks deciding what to make.

“I think it’s important spend time with family and we found a local activity to do that today and so I’m grateful for that,” she said.

Now if you missed the pancake breakfast, you still have a chance to devour some delicious hot cakes from 7:30 am to 12 p.m.