(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The “most magical place on earth” comes to the Erie Insurance Arena for a family-fun weekend.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Erie Insurance Arena from February 9-12, 2023.

You’ll see Disney favorites Moana and Maui, Anna and Elsa, dive under the sea with Ariel, get tangled with Rapunzel, and relive a “Tale as Old as Time” with Belle and the Beast.

Show dates:

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Tickets are available online, at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling (814) 452-4857.