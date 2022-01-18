Disney on Ice is back! Show returns to Erie Insurance Arena Feb. 3-6

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Disney on Ice is coming back to Erie in 2022, and with it bringing all your favorite Disney characters.

Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic will feature Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast, among other favorites.

The show will return to Erie Feb. 3-6, 2022 at the Erie Insurance Arena. It will run the following dates and times:

Thursday, February 3 — 7 p.m.

Friday, February 4 — 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 5 — 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 6 — 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Disneyonice.com reports hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will bring audiences on an

expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic.

Moana: Into The Magic takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and discover one’s true identity is never out of reach.

Coco: Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons in a beautiful cultural

celebration of family.

Beauty and the Beast: Beautiful production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast, as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the bleakest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Click here to purchase tickets online. You can also purchase tickets in-person at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling (814) 452-4857. Click here for more information on the local event.