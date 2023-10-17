(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Disney on Ice returns to Erie this February.

Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party heads to the Erie Insurance Arena from February 29- March 3, 2024.

Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday, Oct. 17 before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 24.

The announcement states you will “embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice. Demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room. Laugh hysterically as the hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts and more in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook. Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka. And make memories with your whole family during Aladdin and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out magical celebration.”

The show takes place Thursday, February 29 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.; and again Sunday, March 3 at 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

The Erie Insurance Arena is located at 809 French St. in Erie.

The show heads to Wilkes Barre, Pa from Jan 11-15, 2024, and to Allentown, Pa from Jan 18-21, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased online at MPV.com or in-person at the venue Box Office. Find more information on the show online at disneyonice.com/mickeys-search-party/erie-pa-erie-insurance-arena.

The Mickey’s Search Party show wraps up in Long Beach, CA in April 2024.