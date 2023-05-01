Erie County’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commission announced grant funding for black-owned businesses.

The group, which is also known as Diverse Erie, is hoping to uplift communities using American Resue Plan (ARP) dollars.

Erie County Council appropriates those federal dollars and continues to withhold $3.5 million from Diverse Erie.

However, the commissioner of Diverse Erie announced $5,000 to $25,000 in grant opportunities Monday morning. Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) who own businesses can soon apply for grant money.

“This is going to allow the BIPOC community businesses to grow. We’re looking to invest and create jobs through this particular initiative so that more and more companies can flourish and grow, and not only that, more people can live in Erie County,” said Gary Lee, chief administrative officer, Diverse Erie.

The application for ARP funds opens May 15 and closes June 2.