An event held on Thursday explored the issue of diversity in local media.

Community members were welcomed to this event — titled “By Us, For Us” — at the Erie Center for Arts & Technology as part of a satellite series hosted by the Jefferson Educational Society (JES).

Two speakers shared their experiences and the importance of representation in local media

“I think that people may impose their own boundaries of what they think is gonna be possible. And you need to be visible to know that people have more freedom than they are aware of and more opportunities than they are aware of,” said Michael Mahler, editor of the Erie Gay News.

Thursday’s event was free and open to the public.