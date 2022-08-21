The Admiral Perry Obedience Training Club sponsored obedience and rally trials at the Countryside Agility Training Center on Sunday.

Over the past two days, they welcomed 356 entries from all over, including PA, Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan and even one from Canada. Judges were from New Jersey, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

An organizer told us what makes competitive rally trials so fun for dogs and their owners.

“Once you start on this, it’s like you get bit by the obedience bug. You just kinda have a relationship. It’s like a bonding with your dog, and as you do more and more with your dog, you just become more and more attached,” said Janet Norman, trail secretary.

Admission was free to see the dogs performing, as various breeds could be seen on display.