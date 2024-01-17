Help out the Community Blood Bank this winter season by donating at their Wednesday blood drive.

The blood bank is facing a critical shortage of their blood supply this winter — specifically, blood types “O-negative,” “A-negative,” “O-positive,” and “A-positive” blood which helps meet the immediate needs of patients.

The drive will be held at UPMC Hamot — 201 State St. — on Jan. 18 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call 814-456-4206 to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.

The blood bank also noted that donors who give in the month of January will receive an exclusive “Four Seasons” shirt as a token of their appreciation.

Donate now, save lives!

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street, and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours: 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206.

Donors can also use this link to schedule times to donate at the Erie Donor Center or any upcoming mobile drive.

Appointments can be scheduled until midnight the day before a drive. Walk-ins and appointments are encouraged to complete a QuickPass questionnaire before arriving to save them waiting time.