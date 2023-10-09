North East, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Come out this weekend for a North East blood drive in support of fallen firefighter Shawn Giles.

The North East American Legion Post #105 — located at 17 South Mill St. — is hosting the blood drive with the Community Blood Bank in honor of Giles on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but spaces will be limited. You can register for the blood drive by clicking here.

Donors must have the following criteria to donate:

Be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent

Weigh at least 110 pounds

No tattoo or piercing in the past 3 months

Be in general good health and eat before donating

Photo ID required

Shawn Giles was a volunteer firefighter with the Fuller Hose Co. in North East. On Aug. 20, Giles was on duty directing traffic at an intersection on Route 20 when he was struck by a car. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect has since been arrested and is currently in the Erie County Prison.