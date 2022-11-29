Today is Giving Tuesday. It’s a day to help local nonprofits achieve their goals and help the community.

On Giving Tuesday, area Catholics come together to be Catholic.

Saint George Church is one of the ministries participating in the #iGiveCatholic Day of Giving. The online giving platform represents more than 100 schools and ministries across the region.

“Beyond the giving part, it’s also a nice day to be Catholic together. We’re always in our own pockets of ministries, of schools, or parishes, but today we are all Catholic together and give back at the same time,” said Lisa Louis, Catholic Foundation of Northwest PA.

Many local nonprofits have individual projects they are raising funds for.