A local food bank is launching its holiday meal campaign to help combat food insecurity this winter.

Second Harvest Food Bank is going into its 18th year of giving food baskets to local families in need for their holiday meal campaign.

This time of year, the food bank is continuing to address a critical need in the community.

“We don’t want our neighbors in need in our community to have to make the difficult decision of whether or not to buy presents for their kids or medicine for their family. We want to be able to at least take one of those worries off of their plate by providing a holiday meal during this holiday season,” said Breanna Watts, director of development at Second Harvest Food Bank.

The food bank is set to feed 22 member agency partners throughout their network — that’s a total of 2,400 individual families.

Watts added the meals will come pre-packaged and include a variety of food to serve those who do not eat meat or celebrate Christmas.

If you’re looking for a chance to give back this holiday season, Second Harvest Food Bank is looking for help with donations for local families.

“We are looking at about $80,000 as our goal for this initiative, so we are looking for monetary donations from companies, businesses, corporate sponsors, individuals and anybody who wants to help feed other people during this holiday season,” Watts said. “The holidays are all about people coming together, about families getting together AND spreading warmth and joy. With the help of our generous donations, hopefully, we’ll be able to do that for a lot of people in the Erie community.”

For more information on how to donate and support the holiday meal campaign head over to Second Harvest’s website.