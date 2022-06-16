Now that school’s out, too many of Erie’s children are dealing with food insecurity. That’s why JET 24/FOX 66/ YourErie.com are teaming up with the Second Harvest Food Bank.

We’re hoping you’ll join our team. Donations to the food bank will be accepted Friday, June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wegman’s on upper Peach Street.

We will be providing grocery lists with the most urgently needed items.

Please help us this Friday and make a difference for Erie’s children. Click here for more information, and a list of items that are needed the most.