Local veterans will soon receive Christmas gifts from the community, and there’s still time for you to donate.

It’s a group effort; Agresti Real Estate, the Veterans Miracle Center, and Legacy Hydroponics are teaming up, collecting holiday gift cards for local veterans in need Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, they are accepting donations at Agresti Real Estate and the Erie Sports Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One representative explains how you can give back to veterans this year.

“They can do Dollar Tree, Walmart, things, necessities. These are all for veterans that are not necessarily attached to different programs. So they’re not getting a lot of help. So whether they be a single veteran or veteran with family, this will help them out,” said Dawn Brown, Legacy Hyroponics farm manager.

So far they have received lots of support from the community, however organizers say every bit helps this holiday season.