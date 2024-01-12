As the weather gets colder, the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is collecting goods to benefit the Erie City Mission.

From Jan. 15-30, the EMTA will be gathering not just warm clothes but also the many other useful items that are in high demand during winter months. Some of these items include bottled water, non-perishable food items and bus passes alongside warm clothing.

The need for these resources grows as we enter the coldest months, but donations typically peak around the holiday season.

Some items to donate include:

Facial tissues

Body care items

Bottled water

Individually wrapped snacks

Non-perishable food items

Winter clothing

Bus passes

“So when we talked to the Erie City Mission about putting on this event, they expressed that a lot of their donations do kind of taper off after the holidays. We spoke with them and decided that post-holidays might be a really good time because people are really generous all year round. This gives them an opportunity and a reminder that people are still in need after the holidays, especially during the winter is important,” said Sarah Morrison, director of marketing and public relations at EMTA.

Donations can be dropped off at the EMTA offices or any of the many Erie City Mission donation centers throughout the county.