The Catholic Foundation of Northwestern Pennsylvania honored its donors Tuesday night on Erie’s Bayfront at the Sheraton Hotel.

An organizer said the one thing that brings everyone together in the diocese is their faith. They started off the night with prayer as they celebrated their giving towards many causes.

“This year we’ve been really excited by a number of initiatives that have been made possible by the endowment funding that comes from the Catholic Foundation. There are all kinds of grants that Catholic churches, schools and ministries can apply to from us because of donor generosity to do great projects,” said Lisa Louis, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of NWPA.

Louis added there’s a diocesan-wide retreat for 400 confirmation students later this year that has benefited from their grant funding.