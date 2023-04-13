The Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home recently received two donations as a way to show gratitude.

The first is the purchase of a Bodhi Tower Garden. This will allow veterans to garden indoors year-round.

They also received a stained-glass portrait of the Purple Heart Medal. The portrait is on display in the chapel to honor all past, present and future recipients of the award.

“It’s very important because it goes to Bodhi Gardens’ initiative goals and objectives of helping veterans in crisis through the use of their therapeutic processes but also through the Tower Gardens and providing something they can be proud of,” said Brian Fuller, military order of the Purple Heart.

The donations were sponsored by the military order of the purple heart.