The start of the holiday season in downtown is around the corner.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, the 30-foot Christmas tree in Perry Square will be lit up. There will also be live music, free hot chocolate and a variety of local vendors will be selling products.

“It’s the kick-off to the holiday season in downtown Erie so we’re gonna get a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and they’re going to light up the holiday tree in Perry Square and all the lights. It’s a really special time and it’s really great — all that anticipation leading up to the lighting of the tree,” said Dave Tamulonis, events and marketing manager for Erie Downtown Partnership.

There will also be free parking a the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, two blocks from Perry Square.

The Erie Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also providing free shuttles and even shuttling Santa to the event.

Several museums are also making the night special with live reindeer at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum on French and Fourth streets.

“We’re actually having a free day sponsored by UPMC Health Plan, and we will have art activities for kids and some tour guides on hand too so people can take a look at the galleries,” said Laura Domencic, executive director of the Erie Art Museum.

Representatives from one nonprofit said this event also serves as an opportunity to spread awareness and give back to those in need.

“Please feel free to stop at our truck, you can learn about what we do and who we are,” Jessica Gray, chief development officer for Erie United Methodist Alliance.

Erie United Methodist Alliance is collecting warm clothing at Downtown d’Lights. The nonprofit has a variety of programs to combat homelessness.

They work with sheltered youth, veterans and families. They also coordinate Our Neighbors’ Place, an overflow homeless shelter.

“We have 34 individuals housed there overnight right now. There is a great need for appropriate winter attire while they’re out in the community. It’s so cold, it’s only going to get colder in Erie. We know that, so that is why we’re collecting items,” Gray added.